Woman Killed in Crash

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ellsworth County.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday morning at approximately 4:08, an injury crash was reported on I-70 at mile post 226 in. Upon arrival first responders found a 2019 Range Rover in the ditch.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Joseph Helvey of Ellsworth, Kansas. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Blair Helvey also of Ellsworth.

The agency says Blair Helvey was pronounced dead at the scene. Joseph Helvey rfsued medical treatment at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.