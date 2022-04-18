Woman Killed, 3 Deputies Wounded in Shootout in Cowley Co.

An investigation continues following a deadly officer involved shooting last week in Cowley County.

Authorities say three deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle Friday parked on 122nd Road, not far from U.S. Highway 77.

The woman driver refused to get out of the vehicle, so the deputies attempted to remove her. She pulled out a firearm and gunfire was exchanged, leaving the woman dead and three deputies hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The deputies have been treated and released.

The woman was identified as Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City.