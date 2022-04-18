Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 36 °

Woman Killed, 3 Deputies Wounded in Shootout in Cowley Co.

MetrosourceApril 18, 2022

An investigation continues following a deadly officer involved shooting last week in Cowley County.

Authorities say three deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle Friday parked on 122nd Road, not far from U.S. Highway 77.

The woman driver refused to get out of the vehicle, so the deputies attempted to remove her. She pulled out a firearm and gunfire was exchanged, leaving the woman dead and three deputies hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The deputies have been treated and released.

The woman was identified as Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Theft and Burglary Reported at Busi...

A stolen truck led to more discoveries at a Salina business over the weekend. Police Capt. Paul F...

April 18, 2022 Comments

Bed Stolen From House in Salina

Kansas News

April 18, 2022

Woman Killed, 3 Deputies Wounded in...

Kansas News

April 18, 2022

Rock’n Riley Music and Street Eat...

Kansas News

April 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Theft and Burglary Report...
April 18, 2022Comments
Bed Stolen From House in ...
April 18, 2022Comments
Woman Killed, 3 Deputies ...
April 18, 2022Comments
Rock’n Riley Music and ...
April 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra