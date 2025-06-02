Woman Kicked Out of SUV, Beaten and Robbed

Police are looking for two male suspects after they subjected a Salina woman to a terrifying experience.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that on Saturday night, the 42-year-old victim was taken to an alley in the 900 block of Gypsum and forced out of an SUV, kicked, choked and threatened to be shot as the two men stole over $300 in cash and her smart phone.

The victim told officers she knows both men and had gotten into their Hummer after one had promised to give back the prescription pain medication he had stolen from her.

The woman suffered scrapes and bruises to her shoulders, arms and knees. Police add the 27 and 40-year-old suspects are both white and were in a tan, Hummer. The victim also told investigators they did not have a gun.