Woman Jailed for Trespassing

A Salina woman was taken to jail after officers were sent to remove her from a residence on Friday night.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Heather Urbanek resisted arrest after being asked several times to leave a home in the 400 block of Baker Street.

A male resident asked the woman to leave – then called authorities after the female acquaintance would not vacate the property.

Urbanek is now facing charges that could include trespassing and interference with law enforcement.