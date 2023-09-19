Woman Arrested after Jumping on Victim’s Windshield

Salina Police officers were sent to the 500 block of W. Claflin Street after an early Tuesday morning disturbance between two females.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 18-year-old Michelle Ruiz was taken into custody after she allegedly attacked a 19-year-old acquaintance outside a residence around 3:30am.

Police say Ruiz verbally threatened to kill the victim, slapped her, took her cell phone and at one point cracked the windshield on her car by jumping on the glass.

She’s now facing multiple charges for domestic battery, criminal threat, kidnapping and possession of marijuana after officers discovered her vape cartridge contained THC.