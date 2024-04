An argument sparks a tussle over a phone.

A Salina woman was taken into custody after she allegedly grabbed her roommate’s cell phone during an argument.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 200 block of North Kansas Sunday morning in response to an active domestic dispute.

Police arrested 66-year-old Theresa Newell on charges of robbery and domestic battery for reportedly taking the 23-year-old woman’s cell phone away in a forceful manner.