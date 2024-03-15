Woman Intervenes in Suspicious Activity.

A Salina woman intervenes when a suspicious stranger approached a group of teenage girls.

According to Police Captain David Villanueva, around 3:35 to 4:45pm Thursday evening a 34-year-old Salina woman happened to see 5 teenage girls outside of the Dollar Tree on West Crawford when an older Hispanic man, believed to be in his 50s, approached the girls and asked if they wanted him to buy them candy

The woman intervened and told him to not do that for the girls. After some back and forth, she convinced him to leave them alone.

The man returned to his white Dodge Ram pick up in the parking lot where he lingered for a few minutes before taking off. The woman called the police to report the incident, which is currently under investigation.

Captain David Villanueva would like to remind the community to educate your children about stranger danger, and for them to be constantly aware of their surroundings. If a stranger offers you candy or asks for you to come with them to go somewhere, find your parents or guardian and report the incident.