Woman Injured in I-70 Crash

A woman from Atlanta, GA was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after she was injured in a single vehicle crash 5-miles west of Salina on Interstate-70.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that just before 1am Friday morning, 33-year-old Jessica Sizemore was driving eastbound on I-70 when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

Sizemore told deputies at the scene she thought a tire on her 1998 Lincoln Towncar blew out.

The woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for a head contusion.