Woman Injured After Being Hit With A Bat

Sarah ReppMay 30, 2019

A Salina man faces an aggravated battery charge after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat Wednesday afternoon.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester told KSAL News about the series of events that unfolded around 4 PM on Wednesday.

Police officers arrived at the Econo Lodge and made contact with the victim, a 40-year-old woman from Salina. The woman claims she got into a vehicle with her ex and the couple went to his home in the 300 block of Republic. The male took some of her property into the basement of his home. The couple began to yell which eventually escalated to the male hitting her in the head with a wooden baseball bat. She left his home and was able to get a ride to the Econo Lodge where she waited for Police.

Her injuries include a cut above her left eyebrow and redness on her ear. Salina EMS transported her to the Salina Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police officers made contact with 39-year-old Caleb White at his home where he was taken into custody. He is currently being charged with aggravated battery.

