Woman Hurt in South Salina Crash

Todd PittengerJune 19, 2019

A Salina woman suffered minor injuries in a crash at an exit ramp along Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Chevrolet failed to yield to oncoming traffic on the off ramp from  I135 at Waterwell Road. A 2017 Ford  traveling west made an avoidance maneuver. It struck the Chevrolet, crashed through a KDOT guard rail, and came to rest in a ditch between I 135 northbound lanes and the on-ramp.

One person in the Ford, 48-year-old Shannon Wakefield, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Tuesday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Woman Hurt in South Salina Crash

