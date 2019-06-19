Woman Hurt in South Salina Crash

A Salina woman suffered minor injuries in a crash at an exit ramp along Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Chevrolet failed to yield to oncoming traffic on the off ramp from I135 at Waterwell Road. A 2017 Ford traveling west made an avoidance maneuver. It struck the Chevrolet, crashed through a KDOT guard rail, and came to rest in a ditch between I 135 northbound lanes and the on-ramp.

One person in the Ford, 48-year-old Shannon Wakefield, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Tuesday.