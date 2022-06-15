Salina, KS

Woman Hurt in Motorcycle, Truck Crash

KSAL StaffJune 15, 2022

A 38-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after the motorcycle she was riding was clipped by a pickup Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Michael Asher with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that around 7:40am Tuesday the woman was riding northbound in the 3000 block of S. Ohio, when a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram truck driven by an 18-year-old male made a left hand turn into a construction site and clipped one of the back wheels of her 3-wheeled Harley-Davidson.

The woman was wearing a helmet but was hurt and transported to Salina Regional Health Center with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

