Woman Hurt in Crash Near Salina

An Arizona woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash north of Salina Tuesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 79-year-old Carol Bolgren from Coolidge, Arizona, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR headed south on U.S. 81 Highway. She entered the east ditch, over-corrected, and lost control. The vehicle crossed the road and struck a guardrail in the west ditch.

Bolgren, who was buckled up, suffered suspected minor injuries. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at around 5:30 Tuesday evening on U.S. 81 Highway about 2.75 miles north of junction with Interstate 70.