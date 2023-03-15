Salina, KS

Woman Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 15, 2023

An Arizona woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash north of Salina Tuesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  79-year-old Carol Bolgren from Coolidge, Arizona, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR headed south on U.S. 81 Highway. She entered the east ditch, over-corrected, and lost control. The vehicle crossed the road and struck a guardrail in the west ditch.

Bolgren, who was buckled up, suffered suspected minor injuries. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at around 5:30 Tuesday evening on U.S. 81 Highway about 2.75 miles north of junction with Interstate 70.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

