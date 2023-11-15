Woman Hurt in Crash Involving Deer

A woman was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash involving a deer late Tuesday night west of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Dawnetta Bennet of Salina was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu headed east on Interstate 70. A deer emerged from the south ditch and struck the car.

Bennet, who was buckled up, suffered suspected minor injuries. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened Tuesday night at 9:00 on I 70 in Saline County near the Hedville Road exit.