Woman Hurt in Crash

A woman from Medicine Lodge was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Meagan Taylor was driving a Hyundai passenger car headed north on Interstate 135. For an unknown reason, the car left the right side of the road and traveled down an embankment into a fence. It came to rest on its top.

Taylor, who was not buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 1:30 Monday afternoon on I 135 at milepost 78.1, about 100 Feet from the Old US 81 and I 135 junction.