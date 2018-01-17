Salina, KS

Woman Hit by Truck

KSAL StaffJanuary 17, 2018

A man from Minneapolis, Kansas was cited for hitting a pedestrian in the Salina Wal-Mart parking lot crosswalk Tuesday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 70-year-old Susan Riordan of Salina was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for a leg injury after being struck by a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Darrell Francisco.

Police say around 2pm, Francisco was driving a 1990 Chevy Silverado southbound in the lot and failed to stop for the woman who was walking in a marked crosswalk at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th.

Francisco was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and driving with no insurance.

