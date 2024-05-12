Catbacker Tour Rolling Into Salina

The annual Catbacker Tour is making a stop in Salina, and everyone is invited to join area alumni, fans and friends of Kansas State University for coffee and donuts.

Multiple people from the K-State Athletic Department will be part of the tour. Football coach Chris Klieman, men’s basketball assistant coaches Marco Borne and Anthony Winchester, Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson, and many of your favorite K-State student-athletes. K-State Alumni Association president and CEO Adam Walker ’04, ’09 will also attend, along with Willie the Wildcat.

A live auction of unique, collectible K-State memorabilia will be held, too.

Reservations are not required and the event is open to everyone.

K-State Alumni Association members are encouraged to bring their membership cards or download the Alumni Association app and show your online card to receive a special members-only gift at the event.

The event is Tuesday, May 14th, from 8-10am at the K-State Salina Student Life Center.