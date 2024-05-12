National Transportation Week Events Planned

Public transportation in Salina will be celebrating National Transportation Week this week May 13thto 17th with a local open house and BBQ.

According to OCCK Transportation, on Thursday they will be hosting an open house and cook out in honor of National Transportation Week. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina. Hot dogs, chips and bottled water will be served. The event is free and open to the public. In addition, guests will be able to view the current transportation vehicles, including a CityGo bus, meet staff, and learn more about transportation.

“We love what we do, and we want to celebrate this week,” said Trell Grinter, OCCK Transportation Director. “The community has been so supportive of our efforts to provide public transportation throughout the region. This gives us an opportunity to share that with everyone.”

National Transportation Week is a way to increase the awareness and appreciation of the transportation industry and to celebrate the community of transportation professionals who keep our country on the move.

In 1957, Congress designated the third Friday of May each year as National Defense Transportation Day. In 1962, Congress updated the designation, naming the entire third week of May each year as National Transportation Week. Each year the President of the United States signs a proclamation encouraging the observation of National Transportation Week.

OCCK provides transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, KanConnect regional fixed route, and the newest program, GoConcordia.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.

For more information about National Transportation Week events happening across the state, visit www.ksrides.org.