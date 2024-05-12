Kenwood Cover Preparing for Swim Season

Salina’s Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is preparing for the summer swim season, albeit a couple of days later this year.

Traditionally, Salina’s water part opens on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend, weather permitting. This year, for a variety of reasons including staffing issues, Kenwood Cove will open for the first time on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th. Staff training sessions are scheduled leading up to opening day. It takes about 25 lifeguards for Kenwood Cove to be fully open.

Weather plays a factor in the day to day operation of the water park. On a clear day the air temperature must be 72 degrees or higher. On a cloudy day the air temperature must be 75 degrees or higher. The water temperature must always be 70 degrees or higher.

If there is severe weather the pools will be cleared immediately at the first sign of lightning within 10 miles. A 30 minute wait will begin and at each sign of lightning / thunder the 30 minute timer will restart.

Typical hours of operation at Kenwood Cove are:

Monday – Saturday 12:30pm – 7pm

Sunday 12:30pm – 6pm

Kenwood Cove Prices and entrance fees:

Day Pass

Infant/Toddler (Ages 0-2): Free

Youth (Ages 3-17): $5.00

Adult (Ages 18-61): $7.00

Seniors (Ages 62 and up): $4.00

Various season passes are also available for purchase.

There are also many different aquatic programs available at Kenwood Cove. They include:

Water Walking

Take a walk around the beautiful waterpark via the lazy river. This walk provides resistance and is great for toning lean muscle. Participants may walk with or against the current on the right side. 1 mile equals approximately 8.5 laps around the river. Use the Salina Parks and Recreation Online Catalog for associated fees for water walking.

Be advised that the Water Walking program at Kenwood Cove is an activity for participants 16 years of age and older.

Flotation devices & tubes are not to be used during water walking.

Water Exercise programs are not instructor-led.

Lap Swim

The lap pool will be available for lap swimming Please share the lanes if necessary.

Aquatic Programs Schedule

Weekdays

Morning: 8:00 am – 11:00 am

Evening: 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday Morning:

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Prices

All Access Pass (available to Individuals 16+ years) – $200.00

Aquatic Exercise Season Pass – $145.00

10 Visit Punch Pass – $24.00

30 Visit Punch Pass – $60.00

Drop-in Rate – $3.00 per visit

Toddler Time

Guardians (18+) may bring their children under 8 years old to this designated time just for them!

The Kid pool will be the only area available during Toddler Time.