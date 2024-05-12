Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina Honored

The Salina Big Brothers Big Sisters organization has been recognized by its peers as one of the best.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina has been recognized as a Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) Growth Award Winner for program excellence in 2023.

According to the organization, every year, BBBS agencies are recognized by BBBSA Nationwide Leadership Council, made up of local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency leaders and board members, for excellence in the organization’s signature 1-to-1 youth mentoring program. Out of more than 230 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is one of 100 organizations to receive this top honor.

The Growth Award recognizes agencies that have demonstrated growth in the number of (“Bigs”) and youth (“Littles”) who are matched through the program, year over year. In the past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina has served 206 youth and grown its local services by 36% percent.

“I am so proud of our staff for making quality programming a priority for our local children,” said Amanda Otto, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina. “Their hard work equates to more mentorship in our community and a brighter future for area youth.”

For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been dedicated to advancing equity, impact, and growth across the organization, making a lasting impact on the lives of young people. Today, the organization creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships, helping build self-confidence and emotional well-being and empowering young people on a path to graduate with a plan for their futures and a mentor whose impact can last a lifetime.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina’s commitment to creating and fostering positive mentoring relationships is a testament to the individuals within their organization. Through a shared dedication to meeting the needs of youth in their communities, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina continues to empower young people to reach their full potential. We are proud to recognize the agency for its excellence in building brighter futures and championing new possibilities.”