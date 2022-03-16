Salina, KS

Woman Hit by BB Pellet on Santa Fe

KSAL StaffMarch 16, 2022

A Salina woman is okay after being struck by a pellet in a BB-gun drive-by incident.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 26-year-old woman was hit by a BB while she was working for a landscape company in the 200 block of Santa Fe Ave. Tuesday morning.

Police say just before noon a white, Dodge Ram truck drove slowly past the landscape crew. An unknown person in the truck fired a BB at the woman – hitting her in the chest. The Ram left the scene heading northbound.

The victim was not injured. Police are reviewing video from surrounding businesses as they try to identify a suspect.

