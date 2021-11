A Salina woman is facing a possible DUI charge after going south in the northbound lanes on I-135 early Sunday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Monica Befort was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry the wrong way around 2:23 when deputies had to deploy a spike strip to slow her down.

The vehicle came to a stop around the Crawford St. exit. Befort was arrested, and no injuries were reported.