Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 74 °

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE: Missing Woman Found

Todd PittengerJuly 9, 2019

The statewide Silver Alert for Vonita Renae Colle has been canceled.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office reported Colle was located safe in Rice County Tuesday afternoon, a quarter mile south of her residence.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

– – –

Original: Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Sterling woman. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert in an effort to locate 87-year-old Vonita Renae Colle.

The agency says Colle has dementia and Alzheimer’s. She was last seen near 2400 Ave. X in Sterling.

If you see Colle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 257-2363.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Exline Named Permanent Superintende...

Following an executive session at their meeting Tuesday night Salina USD 305 school board members un...

July 9, 2019 Comments

KSU’s Walker, KU’s Will...

Sports News

July 9, 2019

Gov. Tabs Robinson to Lead Justice ...

Kansas News

July 9, 2019

Man Kicks Officer During Arrest

Kansas News

July 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gov. Tabs Robinson to Lea...
July 9, 2019Comments
Man Kicks Officer During ...
July 9, 2019Comments
Salina Man Arrested for D...
July 9, 2019Comments
Storm Debris No Longer Ac...
July 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH