UPDATE: Missing Woman Found

The statewide Silver Alert for Vonita Renae Colle has been canceled.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office reported Colle was located safe in Rice County Tuesday afternoon, a quarter mile south of her residence.
She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
– – –
Original: Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Sterling woman. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert in an effort to locate 87-year-old Vonita Renae Colle.
The agency says Colle has dementia and Alzheimer’s. She was last seen near 2400 Ave. X in Sterling.
If you see Colle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 257-2363.