Woman Found inside Closed Library

A woman who allegedly hid inside the library past closing time on Thursday evening was arrested after a motion sensor alerted police of her presence.

According to Captain Gary Hanus, officers were sent to the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm around 9:30pm to investigate an intruder. A sweep of the building led to the discovery of 29-year-old Elissa R. Quijas hiding inside the facility.

Police say she gave officers several different false names, birthdates and social security numbers as they interviewed her.

Police also found her in possession of a Kindle eBook, one DVD movie, four books and two cloth book bags.

Quijas is now facing charges that could include burglary, felony interference with a law enforcement officer and attempted theft.