Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 29 °

Woman Found inside Closed Library

KSAL StaffMarch 15, 2019

A woman who allegedly hid inside the library past closing time on Thursday evening was arrested after a motion sensor alerted police of her presence.

According to Captain Gary Hanus, officers were sent to the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm around 9:30pm to investigate an intruder. A sweep of the building led to the discovery of 29-year-old Elissa R. Quijas hiding inside the facility.

Police say she gave officers several different false names, birthdates and social security numbers as they interviewed her.

Police also found her in possession of a Kindle eBook, one DVD movie, four books and two cloth book bags.

Quijas is now facing charges that could include burglary, felony interference with a law enforcement officer and attempted theft.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Woman Found inside Closed Library

A woman who allegedly hid inside the library past closing time on Thursday evening was arrested afte...

March 15, 2019 Comments

Man Bites and Chokes Woman

Kansas News

March 15, 2019

Funeral Procession to Drive Through...

Top News

March 15, 2019

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

March 15, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Found inside Closed...
March 15, 2019Comments
Man Bites and Chokes Woma...
March 15, 2019Comments
Pub Crawl Features New St...
March 15, 2019Comments
Officials Wary of “...
March 15, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH