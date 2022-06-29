Woman Flashes 9mm During Dispute

Three Salina women are facing charges of disorderly conduct after a heated argument sparked one to grab a gun.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 700 block of W. Ash on Tuesday evening around 8pm to the report of a disturbance.

Police say 35-year-old Kandie Greeley and 42-year-old Natasha Dixon were arguing about a family member when 46-year-old Heather Whelchel joined the dispute, yelling at Greeley while waving a 9mm Ruger handgun.

A short time later, officers visited Whelchel’s home where she handed over the purple pistol and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and hostile demonstration of a weapon.

Dixon and Greeley are also facing possible charges for their role in the disturbance.