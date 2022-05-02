Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 41 °

Woman Falls Off Motorcycle

KSAL StaffMay 2, 2022

A woman was transported to the hospital Sunday evening with non life threatening injuries after she reportedly fell off the back of a motorcycle.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a 49-year-old male from Salina and his 47-year-old female passenger were riding east on Magnolia near Woodward Road when she apparently lost her balance, caught a foot on the pavement and fell off the 2007 Harley Davidson.

The woman was scraped up as she tumbled into the ditch and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Deputies say alcohol played a role in the accident.

The driver was not drinking but was cited for breaking a provision of his license – operating a vehicle without an interlock device. The accident occurred Sunday around 6:20pm.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Woman Falls Off Motorcycle

A woman was transported to the hospital Sunday evening with non life threatening injuries after she ...

May 2, 2022 Comments

Salina Area Farmer Named KSU Ag Alu...

Farming News

May 2, 2022

Presumed Drowning at Milford Lake

Top News

May 2, 2022

Six Salina Seniors Honored as Gover...

Top News

May 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Falls Off Motorcycl...
May 2, 2022Comments
Another Trooper Hit Along...
May 1, 2022Comments
KWU Student Receives Scho...
May 1, 2022Comments
More Public Transportatio...
May 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra