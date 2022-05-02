Woman Falls Off Motorcycle

A woman was transported to the hospital Sunday evening with non life threatening injuries after she reportedly fell off the back of a motorcycle.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a 49-year-old male from Salina and his 47-year-old female passenger were riding east on Magnolia near Woodward Road when she apparently lost her balance, caught a foot on the pavement and fell off the 2007 Harley Davidson.

The woman was scraped up as she tumbled into the ditch and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Deputies say alcohol played a role in the accident.

The driver was not drinking but was cited for breaking a provision of his license – operating a vehicle without an interlock device. The accident occurred Sunday around 6:20pm.