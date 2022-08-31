Woman Facing Federal Child Pornography Charges

A Lyon County woman is facing federal charges in connection with a child pornography case.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 34-year-old Brandi Snyder of Americus with the following crimes:

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child – production of child pornography,

One count of distribution of child pornography

One count of possession of child pornography

According to court documents, Snyder is accused of persuading and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction. She’s also accused of allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case.