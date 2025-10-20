Woman Facing Domestic Violence Charge

A Salina woman is facing charges for slapping a man she was arguing with.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 800 block of State Street on Sunday evening after 31-year-old Estelle Key allegedly slapped the father of her child.

Police say she gave him a ride back from a bar to her home. The two argued about the care of the child and she allegedly slapped him while they stood in the front yard. A witness told officers they saw the event.

She’s now facing charges that could include domestic violence battery.