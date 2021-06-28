Woman Facing Charges after Chase

A Salina woman was arrested after she allegedly backed her vehicle into a police officer – and then led authorities on a high speed chase Sunday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Delilah Ross was taken into custody after she pulled into the hospital’s parking lot following a pursuit that reached speeds of 60mph.

The chase began around 5:15pm when a police officer approached Ross in a driveway in the 500 block of S. 9th Street. Police say Ross was violating a no-contact order as she sat in her 2005 Buick Park Avenue with the driver’s door open and quickly started the car and backed up.

The car door struck the female officer, knocking her down causing scrapes, bruises and damage to her duty belt and equipment.

Ross is now facing numerous charges that could include criminal tress pass and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.