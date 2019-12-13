Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 25 °

Woman Dies In Salina Trailer Fire

KSAL StaffDecember 13, 2019

A woman is dead and a male victim is in the hospital after a trailer fire in the early morning hours Friday.

Joe Kvacik, Fire Investigator with the Salina Fire Department tells KSAL News dispatch received a call about the fire in a trailer park at 2:51 a.m. Friday. The fire was at 917 N. 13th St. in Salina.

Within arriving and getting everything set up, fire crews had the fire knocked down and the two occupants inside of the trailer removed in four minutes–a time that Kvacik says is incredible considering the challenges of the trailer park.

However, crews were unable to save the female occupant–who has been identified, but her name has not been released–as she died in the fire.

The other occupant–a male–was sent to the Wichita hospital burn unit. Kvacik says authorities have been able to identify the man but are withholding his name currently.

Kvacik says no smoke alarms were heard or found inside of the trailer, which is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators hope to be able to get more information from the male victim.

KSAL News will have more updates on this story as they become available.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Cadillac

Salina Police are looking for a stolen SUV with Alabama plates. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL...

December 13, 2019 Comments

Woman Dies In Salina Trailer Fire

Top News

December 13, 2019

Sunday Snow Anticipated

Kansas News

December 13, 2019

Drive Merry, Bright, and Sober This...

Kansas News

December 13, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Cadillac
December 13, 2019Comments
Sunday Snow Anticipated
December 13, 2019Comments
Drive Merry, Bright, and ...
December 13, 2019Comments
2 Seperate Kansas Hunting...
December 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH