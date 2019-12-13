Woman Dies In Salina Trailer Fire

A woman is dead and a male victim is in the hospital after a trailer fire in the early morning hours Friday.

Joe Kvacik, Fire Investigator with the Salina Fire Department tells KSAL News dispatch received a call about the fire in a trailer park at 2:51 a.m. Friday. The fire was at 917 N. 13th St. in Salina.

Within arriving and getting everything set up, fire crews had the fire knocked down and the two occupants inside of the trailer removed in four minutes–a time that Kvacik says is incredible considering the challenges of the trailer park.

However, crews were unable to save the female occupant–who has been identified, but her name has not been released–as she died in the fire.

The other occupant–a male–was sent to the Wichita hospital burn unit. Kvacik says authorities have been able to identify the man but are withholding his name currently.

Kvacik says no smoke alarms were heard or found inside of the trailer, which is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators hope to be able to get more information from the male victim.

KSAL News will have more updates on this story as they become available.