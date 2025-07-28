Woman Dials 911 During Argument

A couple’s argument on a Salina street sends an Abilene man to jail.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that on Friday 32-year-old Jonathan Picking was walking on Ohio Street with his 32-year-old girlfriend when they began arguing about their relationship.

The woman became concerned and started calling someone, prompting Picking to grab the phone and throw it into a nearby yard. Police say he also knocked a drinking cup from her hand breaking it.

The woman had actually dialed 911 – helping police arrive at her location within just moments. Picking is now facing charges that could include domestic battery and criminal damage to property.