A woman is dead after an attack by her pit bull dogs.

The Wichita Police Department says 40-year-old Moeshae Thomas was attacked while trying to break up a dog fight at a home over the weekend.. Thomas was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

According to the agency, there were two pit bulls inside the home that were fighting, each of which was a family dog. Thomas attempted to break up the the dogs when she was attacked.

Both dogs were surrendered to Wichita Animal Services.