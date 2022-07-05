Salina, KS

Woman Cited for Damaging Political Signs

KSAL StaffJuly 5, 2022

A Salina woman has been cited for allegedly damaging a number of Vote Yes! Value Them Both signs.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that witnesses were able to describe a white minivan and capture a license tag to help investigators locate a suspect.

The 34-year-old woman is accused of damaging eight signs in the 1000 block of S. 9th, 1800 and 2000 block of Highland, 100 block of W. Wayne, 2000 block of Simmons, 400 and 500 block of W. Republic and 2000 block of Starlight.

Each of the signs damaged are valued at $10 to $20.

Local Value Them Both proponents have reported that multiple signs have been damaged or stolen over the past month in Salina.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Woman Cited for Damaging Political ...

A Salina woman has been cited for allegedly damaging a number of Vote Yes! Value Them Both signs. ...

