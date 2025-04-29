Salina Woman, Child Hurt in Crash

A Salina woman and child were injured when their vehicle crashed after hydroplaning on Interstate 70 east of Abilene Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Rebecca Pierce was driving a Dodge Durango headed east on I-70. She attempted to pass a semi, then slowed down and got behind the semi. The SUV hydroplaned, went into a ditch, spun twice, and then rolled.

The driver suffered suspected serious injuries, while a 6-year-old child suffered suspected minor injuries. Both were transported to the hospital in Junction City.

The crash happened at 5:49 Monday evening on I-70 in Dickinson County about a mile east of K-15 Highway.