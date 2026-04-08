Woman, Child Escape Submerged Vehicle

A woman and a child both escaped after a vehicle they were in became submerged in a pond.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, on Saturday at approximately 4:45 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 4700 block of 10th St in reference to a one vehicle accident. The callers advised that a vehicle had left the road and was submerged in the pond at that location.

Upon Officers arrival the driver and infant passenger of the vehicle were already out of the water. It was determined that a passerby had stopped and assisted the driver and passenger out of the water. Other subjects stopped and assisted until emergency units arrived on scene.

No serious injuries were reported at the scene, however as a precaution, both the driver and the passenger were transported by ambulance to be checked for injuries.