Woman Chased into Street by Ex-Boyfriend

A man from Dodge City is facing charges of making criminal threats against a former girlfriend in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that several neighbors in the 1600 block of Beverly Drive called 911 when they saw a man chasing a woman down the street around 11:30pm on Tuesday night.

The 47-year-old woman told officers that a man she knew in Dodge City walked through her front door uninvited – and threatened to kill her and her family.

She was able to escape from the house and run away while he chased her.

Police took 40-year-old Zachary Mayarda into custody a short time later and are requesting charges that include one count of aggravated burglary and one count of criminal threat.