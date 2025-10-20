Woman Charged with Trespassing

A Salina woman who was told to leave a home’s back porch was arrested on Saturday morning.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, 50-year-old Verlana DeLorenzo was taken to jail after the owner found her sleeping on the porch and told her to leave the property. Police say the woman left, but came back a short time later and was arrested by officers who were there to take the complaint. According to cops, the homeowner and DeLoenzo are acquainted.

DeLorenzo is now facing charges that could include two counts of trespassing.