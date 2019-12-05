Woman Charged with Theft, Drug Possession

A Salina woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly found narcotics in her purse while she was being arrested for shoplifting.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Dillon’s grocery store, at 2350 Planet Avenue Wednesday evening after staff contacted authorities.

Police say 33-year-old Summer Schulenberg was confronted by employees after she tried to leave the store with over $360 in merchandise she did not pay for. Officers then found 19 narcotic prescription pills that were not hers and a small amount of methamphetmine in her bag.

Schulenberg is now facing charges that could include theft and drug possession.