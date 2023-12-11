Woman Charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder

A Salina woman is facing a charge of attempted first degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Police Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Erica N. Wroten was taken into custody at her home in the 500 block of Russell Avenue on Friday, after she dropped off the 32-year-old male, victim at the hospital – who was bleeding from a stab wound to the chest near his heart.

Police say Wroten violated a protection order when she entered his home in the 1400 block of Cheyenne Avenue.

An argument ensued and she allegedly stabbed the man before driving him to the Emergency Room.

She’s now facing charges that could include attempted first degree murder, domestic battery and violation of a protection order.