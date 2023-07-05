Woman Charged for Battering LEO

A Salina woman was taken to jail in a body wrap after she became combative with police officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that authorities responded to a false fire alarm pulled at President’s Place in the 200 block of S. 7th Street.

Officers were hand cuffing 32-year-old Ericka Vickery when she indicated she was experiencing a medical problem. The woman was taken to the hospital and became agitated during her examination and threatened to harm a hospital staff member and then allegedly battered an officer.

She was placed in the restraint system and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal threat and felony obstruction.