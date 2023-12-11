Woman Breaks Surveillance Camera

A Salina woman was arrested Friday after the next door neighbor caught her damaging his surveillance cameras in the 700 block of Smoky Hill Drive.

Police Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 60-year-old Erin Branting was taken to jail on multiple charges including criminal damage to property after the homeowner next door pulled up to find Branting, allegedly re-aiming his cameras and ultimately breaking one.

The man jumped out of his Buick Regal to confront her and that’s when she jumped into his car and backed up – bumping into him.

Branting is now facing charges of DUI, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. The victim did not require medical treatment.

The camera is valued at $200.