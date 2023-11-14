Woman Body Wrapped, Jailed

A Salina woman was placed in a body wrap and taken to jail after she allegedly pushed and struggled with a police officer.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Callan Dodge was arrested on Monday night after officers were sent to the 800 block of N. 5th Street in response to a domestic disturbance.

Police say a 56-year-old victim inside the residence felt physically threatened by Dodge and her physical behavior during an argument.

When officers arrived Dodge resisted arrest and is now facing charges that could include assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement.