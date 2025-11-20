Woman Blackmailed Over Inappropriate Photos

A Salina woman who met a man online was blackmailed out of several hundred dollars.

Police say a 30-year-old female reported this week that she had been communicating for about three weeks with a man she met on TikTok who claimed to be a soldier stationed in Italy.

After sending him inappropriate photos she requested that he delete them. He refused, telling her he would post them unless she sent him money via Apple gift cards. She sent two cards, in the total amount of $250.

Police caution against sending anything like this to someone you have met online. Once you send something, you no longer have control over it.