Woman Battered, Man Arrested

A woman who was running and screaming for help down a Salina street was taken to the hospital after her boyfriend allegedly beat her.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL that 26-year-old Deshawn Gosha was taken into custody after an argument inside a home in the 1000 block Johnstown turned violent.

Police say Gosha battered and choked the woman and took her phone and handbag away during the struggle.

When officers found the victim she had bruises and a cut on her forehead. Gosha is now facing charges that could include 2 counts of aggravated battery, criminal threat and robbery.