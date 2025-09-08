Woman Battered in Vehicle

A Texas man was arrested after allegedly strangling and punching a female acquaintance inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Salina convenience store.

Salina Police say officers were called Sunday evening at around 8:30 to the Casey’s convenience store in the 2400 block of S 9th Street at to the report of a woman being battered in a vehicle.

A witness reported a male passenger in the vehicle threw shifted it into park and started choking and punching the female driver in the face. The male saw the witness observing the incident, and the vehicle then left the scene, headed north on Interstate 135.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of milepost 91.

A 23-year-old female in the vehicle had injures consisted with being choked and hit.

The male passenger was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail. He is identified as 22-year-old Milique Fredrick Zirretta from Silver Springs, Texas. He could face charges which include:

Agg Domestic Battery: impede breathing/choke

Criminal Damage to Property; Misdemeanor

Domestic Battery: rude physical contact

The victim, who is also from Texas, did not require medical treatment.