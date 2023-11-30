Woman Battered during Rolling Domestic Case

Salina Police are looking for a male suspect after an argument between a couple in a truck took a violent turn.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, a 36-year-old female victim dialed 9-1-1 four times from her boyfriend’s truck as the crisis escalated on I-135.

Police say on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30pm, the man began assaulting her as he drove by pulling her hair and hitting her in the head. She told officers he would not let her out of the vehicle and tried to prevent her from using her phone.

The woman was finally released at the State Street exit.

Police are still searching for the unnamed suspect in the case.