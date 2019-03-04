Salina, KS

Woman Battered, Arrest Made

KSAL StaffMarch 4, 2019

A Salina man was taken into custody after an argument with his girlfriend turned violent.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 47-year-old Scott Hase was arrested on Sunday afternoon after his 51-year-old girlfriend called authorities for help.

Police say an argument centered on housekeeping escalated inside a house in the 600 block of Charles around 2pm. The woman told officers that Hase became violent and allegedly pinned her down on the couch, choking her with his forearm on her throat.

She was able to escape briefly but was then pushed down a short flight of stairs.

Police say the victim refused medical treatment for a swollen ankle and had injuries around her throat consistent with being strangled.

Hase is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.

