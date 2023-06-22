Woman Awakes to Attacker

A Salina woman awakes to to find a woman she knows – hitting her in bed.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the suspect allegedly forced open the front door on a home in the 2500 block of S. Ohio and began attacking the victim as she slept.

The suspect then grabbed the victim’s cell phone and ran away.

The victim jumped into her car with a plan to drive to police headquarters but quickly realized two tires on her vehicle had been slashed.

She contacted police from a convenience store on South Ohio. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police are looking for a known suspect in the case.