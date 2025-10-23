Woman Awakened by Masked Vandal

A Salina woman calls for help after she is awakened by a person in a Halloween mask smashing windows on a vehicle in her driveway.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday night at about 11:00 a 46-year-old female called reporting a damage to property crime in the 500 block of S. 9th Street.

Prior to calling police the woman heard a noise outside her home. She went out and observed a subject breaking two windows on a 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage which was parked in the driveway. The vehicle was a rental.

When the victim yelled at the suspect, the suspect then went to a 2016 Honda Odyssey also parked in the driveway and broke out two windows, before fleeing north on 9th Street.

The suspect was described as wearing baggy blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a silver Halloween mask with bulging eyes. The suspect had either a crowbar or bat .

Damage was valued at $1,800.