Woman Avoids Being Scam Victim

Despite a scammers best efforts, a 73-year-old Salina woman avoided being ripped-off.

According to Salina Police, the woman on Thursday was attempting to access her bank account on her IPad but could not access the account. She called her bank, who told her the issue was probably due to pop-up ads and to download Google Chrome onto the IPad.

As she began to download the app, she received a pop-up claiming to be from Apple saying she had been hacked and to call the attached phone number, which she did. When she called. the suspect indicated her IP Address had been compromised by hackers from Russia, Romania, and China. He then asked for the customer service number on the back of her bank debit card, and he would contact them and connect them to her.

The female then began speaking with another male who claimed to be with her bank. This subject was able to provide the female with the last four digits of her checking and savings account, and also tell her about the amounts in the accounts. He then told her there were several charges on the account, and a pre-approved loan for close to $10,000 attached to the account. The caller advised he could stop the charges but not the loan which were supposedly going to the website “Pornhub”.

The woman decided to go to the bank and remove the money so the charges could not go through. The caller told her if she went to the bank, not to tell anyone because there was a “leak” at the bank. He also told her to go to a bitcoin machine at Kwik Shop in the area of Crawford and Fairdale and he would tell her how to transfer the money.

After ending the call with the subject, the female began receiving text messages advising her the “FDIC” was trying to contact her and to answer their call and not to avoid the situation. The female went to her bank and told bank employees what was occurring and changed her account numbers with the bank. The female did not provide the scammers with any money.

A check of the phone number used by the scammers indicated they were associated with numerous other similar scam calls throughout the country. The number used was 747-320-9903.

The Salina Police Department wants to remind everyone, if you are having issues with accounts when on-line, do not “click” on pop-ups advising they can assist with issues. Please reach out directly to your bank or check your bills and find the legitimate service numbers on how to contact your bank/credit card companies. Also, anytime you asked to take money and deposit it in a bit coin or purchase “gift cards” it is a scam. If you suspect a possible scam, contact your bank or local law enforcement who can provide you information and assistance.