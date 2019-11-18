Woman Assaults Man with Car

A Salina man was uninjured after a woman tried to knock him off his bike with a car.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Broadway on Sunday morning to the report of an assault in progress.

Police say the incident began outside a room at the Budget King Hotel at 809 N. Broadway Sunday around 7:45am after a woman in her 40’s began knocking repeatedly on the man’s door. He told officers he rode off on his bicycle so the woman would quit annoying other hotel guests.

She allegedly caught up with him at the Mead Lumber parking lot and jolted his bike with her blue Chrysler. A witness told officers he jumped off to safety – then ran around the parking lot as the woman tried to run him down.

The woman left the scene before police arrived.

Authorities are looking for a known suspect in the case.